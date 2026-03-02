Kesha Rips White House For Using Her Music, Says Trump Is 'Criminal Predator'

Kesha is ripping President Trump and the White House for using one of her songs in a social media post, she says, incites violence and threatens war.

Here's the deal ... the official White House posted a video on TikTok on Feb. 10 that shows a military plane blowing up a ship ... all while Kesha's "Blow" plays.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Seems Kesha just got hip to the post, because on Monday she ripped the White House for using her music and said she does "NOT approve of [her] music being used to promote violence of any kind."

Kesha adds ... "Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

The singer got in another shot at Trump, telling folks ... "Also, don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times."