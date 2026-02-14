White House Celebrates Valentine's Day with Cards Featuring Nicolás Maduro, Greenland

Move aside, Melania -- Donald Trump's White House is celebrating Valentine's Day with some cheeky cards that applaud the administration's accomplishments ... while mocking the left.

Check out the V-Day cards the White House posted to ring in the holiday -- the first shows handcuffed and blindfolded Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro being flown out of Venezuela after the U.S. captured him in January, with the saying ... "You captured my heart."

Next up shows the prez holding an executive order that reads "UR My Valentine" ... while another has a photo of Sen. Chris Van Hollen sitting with former ICE detainee Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. The image is framed in a heart and shares 2 messages -- "My love for you is as strong as Democrats love for illegal aliens" and "I'd fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you!"

The fourth V-Day card has a photo of Greenland in a heart with the phrase "It’s time we define our situationship." As you know ... President Trump has harped on his desire to take over Greenland for months, which its residents have strongly opposed.

There's even more -- just check out our gallery.

The WH didn't forget about Trump's beloved wife, though ... it eventually posted a snap of him and the First Lady on walking hand-in-hand together, captioned with a simple "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️."