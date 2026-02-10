Donald Trump Told Police 'Everyone' Knew About Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes in 2006

Donald Trump told cops "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's evil acts with underage girls ... this according to an official FBI report.

The report -- several of the millions of Epstein document pages released by Trump's Department of Justice in recent weeks -- lays out the Palm Beach Police Department's investigation into the financier during the early 2000s.

While the document is heavily redacted, it's a 2019 interview with former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who confirmed as much to the Miami Herald.

At one point, Trump apparently called PBPD -- Reiter says this was in 2006, around the time Epstein was arrested and charged with a state-level solicitation of prostitution charge -- and said, "‘Thank goodness you're stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this."

He specifically mentions Epstein's association with underage girls ... telling cops "he was around Epstein once when teenagers were present and Trump 'got the hell out of there.'"

Trump also pointed the finger at "evil" Ghislaine Maxwell ... calling her an "operative" of Epstein's and telling cops to focus on her.

This new report seemingly contradicts claims DJT made in 2019. When reporters asked him if he knew anything about Epstein's crimes before his arrest, POTUS replied, "No, I had no idea. I had no idea.”

Despite Reiter's claims, an FBI official told the Herald “We are not aware of any corroborating evidence that the President contacted law enforcement 20 years ago."