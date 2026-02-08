Ghislaine Maxwell to Plead Fifth to Congressional Epstein-Trump Questions

Ghislaine Maxwell plans to take the Fifth on all questions related to President Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein during her high-stakes deposition Monday in front of Congress.

Ro Khanna (D-CA) fired off a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), saying that Maxwell intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself when she's asked about the Trump-Epstein connection.

Ro even provided a road map on the questions he's going to ask Ghislaine about Trump's "well-documented" social relationship with Epstein. He says he wants to know if Epstein arranged or facilitated access to underage girls for Trump.

The congressman also wants to know if Maxwell or one of her reps reached out to Trump about getting a pardon or reduced sentence in exchange for her silence. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after she was convicted of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

In his letter, Ro notes that Maxwell previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss the Epstein matter without invoking the Fifth, calling her sudden U-turn on the topic "inconsistent."

Ro also wrote out a bunch of other Epstein-related questions, asking Comer to confirm whether Maxwell will refuse to answer all of them. Check out the letter yourself. It's a fascinating read given the backdrop of the Epstein Files.