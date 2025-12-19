New Epstein Florida Home Video Shows Framed Nudes of Ghislaine Maxwell

Play video content Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein framed nude photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and other women and displayed them inside his Palm Beach home ... and you see his overly-sexual interior decorating on full display, and new video from inside his pedophile lair.

The video is part of the Epstein Files release, and the grainy, old school footage is a tour through his Florida home ... it's like "MTV Cribs" but with a convicted pedophile.

Epstein's got a framed photo of Ghislaine on a beach, plus other nudes of some females who look like models. There's even a miniature replica of his plane, the Lolita Express.

Strangely, there appears to be a dental chair and equipment in one of the rooms ... similar to what we saw on his private island.

There's lots of other strange stuff on display in his home ... so check out the footage for a look inside Epstein's creepy life.