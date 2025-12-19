DOJ Begins Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

The U.S. Department of Justice began releasing at least part of the Jeffrey Epstein Files Friday ... following a congressional vote last month compelling the agency to make all evidence related to the investigation of the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile public.

TMZ is currently analyzing the material, which includes several hundred thousand documents ... The Associated Press reports the release is expected to include FBI reports, transcripts of witness interviews, as well as video and photographic evidence related to the yearslong investigation. Victims' names will be redacted.

Friday marked the DOJ's deadline of the 30-day directive from Congress to release the files. Earlier today, Deputy AG Todd Blanche said the DOJ would not be able to release the full trove today, promising more to come in the coming months.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have been doing their own releasing ... dropping exhibits given to the committee from the Epstein estate itself over the last several weeks.

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted in 2008 on state charges in Florida of soliciting the prostitution of a minor in a plea deal and served a year in prison. In 2019, he was arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. While awaiting trial in New York City, he killed himself in his cell.

Directly after the federal government shutdown ended last month, the House of Representatives and the Senate voted to force the DOJ to release all materials in the case to the public

Earlier this year, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi promised the release of the files, telling reporters she had a "client list" sitting on her desk.

She gathered a select group of conservative activists at the White House, who received binders of information -- they determined all the info contained in those folders was already publicly known.

Shortly afterward, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel formally closed the case, telling the public there was nothing left to investigate, there was no "client list," and no further materials would be released … provoking an angry reaction from across the political spectrum. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reportedly threatened to quit over the matter at the time … he's since announced he's leaving the agency next month.