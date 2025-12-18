Dan Bongino Announces He's Stepping Down as FBI Deputy Director Next Month

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced Wednesday he'll be stepping down and leaving the agency.

The former podcaster wrote he will leave the Bureau in January, and thanked President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for "the opportunity to serve with purpose."

Patel posted on X Bongino's actions "far exceeded" what was expected of him during his tenure with the FBI.

Sources told ABC News Bongino had been telling colleagues about his plans to leave and he'd been cleaning out his office.

Wednesday, Trump said he thinks Bongino wants "to go back to his show," apparently referring to Bongino's podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show."

Bongino started his career in law enforcement as a police officer in New York City in 1995 before he began working as a Secret Service agent in 1999. He started podcasting in 2015 and caught Trump's attention for his vocal support.