Donald Trump Trashes Somalia, Says It Isn't 'Even a Country'

Donald Trump Somalia's Not High Up On My List Of Great Places!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump didn't mince words about his feelings about the country of Somalia while speaking to reporters on Air Force One Sunday.

The president was fielding questions from reporters when he landed on the topic of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom he previously called the R-word slur in an unhinged social media rant on Thanksgiving.

47 said there is "something wrong" with Walz, who challenged POTUS to release the results of his under-the-radar MRI from back in October. Trump then referred to Minnesota's large Somali population and said the United States has given billions to the African nation.

The president said Somalia isn't "even a country" and said the nation "doesn’t function."

Trump ordered the reexamination of green cards issued to immigrants from Somalia, as well as 18 more countries of "concern," following last week's shooting of a National Guard troop in D.C. by an Afghan citizen, according to CBS News.

He wrote "hundreds of thousands" of Somali refugees are "taking over" Minnesota in a sprawling rant on Truth Social on Thanksgiving.

