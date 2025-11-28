National Guard Returning Gunfire with D.C. Shooter in New Video

National Guard members bravely fired back during the Washington, D.C. attack in the moments before the suspect's capture ... newly released video shows.

WATCH: WSJ releases witness footage of Wednesday's attack on National Guard members near White House in Washington, D.C..



Footage shows a man, identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, holding a revolver and a National Guard member returning fire.



Two National Guard… pic.twitter.com/rdZDorJvos — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 27, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

The witness video, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, appears to show suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal with a revolver in his hand, and you can hear gunfire from a National Guard member as they return fire. You can also see a U.S. soldier on the ground.

As we've reported, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and specialist Sarah Beckstrom were both shot during the Wednesday afternoon attack ... and 20-year-old Beckstrom died Thursday from her injuries. Sgt. Wolfe remains in critical condition.

These new images of the intense firefight -- just 3 blocks from the White House -- were captured by a witness as they were driving past the chaotic scene. The suspect was also shot and severely injured when he was taken down and captured shortly after this video was recorded.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says Lakanwal will be charged with first-degree murder for Beckstrom's death, and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill.