National Guard Returning Gunfire with D.C. Shooter in New Video

Washington, D.C. Shooting New Vid of Nat'l Guard Firing Back ... As Suspect Captured

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rahmanullah Lakanwal dc shooter main getty x composite
Getty / X @AZ_Intel_ Composite

National Guard members bravely fired back during the Washington, D.C. attack in the moments before the suspect's capture ... newly released video shows.

The witness video, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, appears to show suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal with a revolver in his hand, and you can hear gunfire from a National Guard member as they return fire. You can also see a U.S. soldier on the ground.

As we've reported, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and specialist Sarah Beckstrom were both shot during the Wednesday afternoon attack ... and 20-year-old Beckstrom died Thursday from her injuries. Sgt. Wolfe remains in critical condition.

112825_national_guard_shooting_suspect
Wall Street Journal

These new images of the intense firefight -- just 3 blocks from the White House -- were captured by a witness as they were driving past the chaotic scene. The suspect was also shot and severely injured when he was taken down and captured shortly after this video was recorded.

112825_trump_national_guard_death_kal
UPDATE ON NATIONAL GUARD SHOOTING VICTIM
White House

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says Lakanwal will be charged with first-degree murder for Beckstrom's death, and multiple counts of assault with intent to kill.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal sub getty swipe
Getty

Lakanwal is an Afghan refugee who reportedly worked with the CIA during U.S. military operations in his country. He entered the U.S. under the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome ... a program designed to help Afghans who'd helped the U.S. escape after the Taliban took over again in 2021.

