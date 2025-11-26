National Guard Troops Shot Near White House, Suspect in Custody

Two National Guard troops were shot in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon, and at least one suspect was taken into custody.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE National Guard soldiers have been SHOT near the White House



At least three casualties being reported



The shooter is reportedly still on the loose



Law enforcement racing from all throughout the city



PRAY FOR THESE TROOPS🙏🏻

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed two National Guard soldiers were shot.

ABC News reports the shooting occurred just blocks from the White House at about 2:20 PM ET. The victims' conditions were not immediately released.

One suspect was taken into custody, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Dept. President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social website shortly after the incident, saying the suspect is "severely wounded."

The shooting occurred near 17th and I Street, NW ... that's less than two blocks from the White House grounds. The scene was secure, police said, and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Video shows a massive emergency vehicle response in the area. The Associated Press reports a helicopter landed on the National Mall.

Trump and the First Lady are in Palm Beach, Florida ... they left D.C. Tuesday night.