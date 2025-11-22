Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

North Carolina Christmas Tree Lighting Event Turns Into Bloodbath

NC Christmas Tree Lighting Four Shot, 3 In Critical Condition ... Watch The Frantic Aftermath

By TMZ Staff
Published
shooting north carolina christmas tree main getty
Getty

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony in North Carolina turned into a bullet festival when 2 gunmen exchanged gunfire, injuring 4 people -- including themselves, according to police.

The bullets started flying Friday night at the holiday event in Concord, NC, where locals -- among them young children -- had gathered for the festivities along with the assailants, identified as Nasir Ahmad Bostic and an unnamed juvenile, cops said.

Police say the gun-wielding suspects pumped each other full of lead, while also shooting two other people. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Bostic, the juvenile and a 17-year-old were listed in critical condition. A fourth person, also 17, was treated and released from the hospital.

The Concord PD issued warrants for the arrest of Bostic for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and inciting a riot. The department also filed petitions with the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice against the second suspect for similar offenses. A third suspect was charged with being an accessory and inciting a riot.

Videos posted to social media showed crowds of people running frantically from the scene after they heard bullets piercing the air. Cops said they're reviewing footage from the attack and asking anyone with additional video to contact them.

Police did not release a motive.

Related articles