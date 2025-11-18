TikTok Star Girlalala Dead at 21, Boyfriend Arrested for Murder

Girlalala was shot and killed over the weekend in Florida following an argument with her boyfriend that allegedly turned violent ... and a well-known rapper has stepped in to help cover funeral expenses.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, which took place in Lauderdale Lakes Friday night. Deputies found Girlalala in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Authorities say the suspect -- Girlalala’s longtime boyfriend, Shanoyd Whyte Jr. -- was arrested at the scene, and a firearm was recovered. Investigators say the couple had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation inside Whyte’s car.

Whyte was arrested and is currently held on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Girlalala was a beloved figure within the South Florida transgender community and was widely known for her TikTok videos, often featuring her rapping along to songs by rapper JT -- of whom she was a dedicated fan.

In the wake of her death, JT donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover Girlalala’s funeral expenses.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Girlalala was 21.