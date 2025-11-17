Diane Ladd Cause of Death Released

Academy Award-nominated actress Diane Ladd passed away November 3 at her Ojai, California home ... and now her cause of death has been revealed.

People reports a death certificate confirmed her cause of death as acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure.

According to the outlet, the late actress had an interstitial lung disease that plagued her for years and contributed to the conditions which led to her death. Another contributing factor was esophageal dysmotility, according to People.

Laura Dern -- Ladd's daughter -- announced her passing in a statement, calling Ladd her "hero" and stating she was by Ladd's bedside when she passed.

Ladd was perhaps known best for her roles in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and David Lynch's "Wild at Heart."

She began her career on TV, appearing in various roles beginning in the 1950s and 1960s, including "Naked City" and "The Fugitive." She had minor film parts before her career on the silver screen kicked off in the '70s, acting in "White Lightning," "Chinatown," and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore."

She was 89.