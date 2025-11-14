Bodybuilder Diana Arêas Dead at 39

Went to Hospital on the Day Before Her Death

Diana Arêas -- a bodybuilder and fitness influencer -- has died ... according to local outlets in Brazil.

Arêas was found dead at her apartment complex in Campos -- a city just north of Rio de Janeiro -- just after noon on Thursday, J3News.com reported.

Strangely, Arêas reportedly went to the hospital with cuts on her wrists and neck in the morning on the day before first responders found her dead in a "common area of the building," the outlet reports.

She was treated -- receiving a tetanus shot and stitches at the hospital -- but left without being discharged by doctors. We do not know her cause of death at this time.

Diana had more than 200K followers on Instagram, and she often advised them on proper exercise regimens and nutrition.