Former Pro Bodybuilder Craig Licker Dead At 57

Craig Licker -- a former IFBB Pro Bodybuilder -- has tragically passed away at the age of 57 ... according to reports.

According to reports, Licker died earlier this week ... however, the cause of death is currently unknown.

Dave Palumbo -- a fellow retired bodybuilder -- mourned the passing, saying Licker had "a really gifted structure and discipline for bodybuilding."

"He earned his IFBB Pro card during an era where very few pro cards were awarded," Palumbo said. "He dominated the super competitive middleweight class at the 1994 NPC Nationals (the year Paul DeMayo won the HW and Overall)."

"I will miss our always interesting conversations and his great sense of humor … RIP my friend!"

Licker made his IFBB debut in 1995, competing at the Niagara Falls Pro Invitational and the Houston Pro Championship. After some time away from bodybuilding, he returned to the stage in 2015, placing 12th in the Chicago Pro and 16th in the Tampa Pro.

Licker's passing comes on the heels of another bodybuilder, Hayley McNeff's passing, who died last week at the age of 37.

Like Licker ... McNeff's cause of death is not known, though her obituary described her passing as "unexpected but peaceful."

HM and Licker sadly join the list of bodybuilders who passed away this year. In May, Guilherme Henrique passed away at the age of 30. A month later, Zulina Hoyos Mendez was killed in a hammer attack at the age of 43.

Vito Pirbazari -- a bodybuilder and actor from "Dogs in Berlin" died after collapsing on a treadmill, while Jodi Vance, 20, suffered a fatal heart attack in May.