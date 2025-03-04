Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies At 20 After Suffering Heart Attack

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance died last week after suffering a fatal heart attack. The rising star was attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio.

She was only 20 years old.

Vance, who was also a coach, wasn't competing in Columbus, but instead was there to support athletes under her tutelage.

"Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her," Vance's family wrote on social media.

"She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected. Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first."

Vance reportedly began to feel sick after attending the competition and was ultimately transported to a local hospital, Grant Medical, where she later died.

Vance's coach, Justin Mihaly, said his pupil didn't have a bodybuilding show scheduled for months, so she shouldn't have been taking any potentially dangerous substances, though he seemingly suspects she was.

"Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique -- I assume just for the Arnold Expo -- without my knowledge, my approval, without family's knowledge, their approval," Mihaly said on video on Instagram.

When she was competing, Vance was a problem on the stage. The Texas native recently placed third in the Women's Physique division of the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas.

"A champion isn’t measured by wins, but by the courage to rise every time they fall," Vance said in an Instagram post a week ago.

"It’s not about how many times life knocks you down -- it’s about standing up, pushing forward, and refusing to surrender. True greatness is forged in resilience, not just victory. #iameminent."