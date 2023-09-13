Bodybuilder Neil Currey Dead At 34, Competed In 2022 Mr. Olympia

Neil Currey, a bodybuilder who competed in one of the world's most prestigious fitness competitions, has died at the age of 34.

"Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news - that my former athlete [Neil Currey] died today 😔 My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia," Currey's former coach, Milo Sarcev announced on social media.

"I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul. 🙏🏻❤️"

Details surrounding the death are still unclear.

Currey was born and raised in the United Kingdom and always had an interest in fitness. He began competing in 2017. In 2019, he made his IFBB debut in the Classic Physique competition, according to Generation Iron, where he finished 7th.

Over the years, Currey competed against some of the fittest men in the world, across the world ... everywhere from Kuwait to Puerto Rico and New York.

Speaking of the Big Apple, Neil finished first at the New York Pro in 2022, and stamped his ticket to the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition.

Later in the year, Neil walked on the Mr. Olympia stage (where the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman once dominated), and fulfilled his lifelong dream!

Currey ultimately finished 16th ... but simply making the Olympia means you're elite.

The loss of Currey comes just days after the death of Lisa Lyon, a pioneer in pro women's bodybuilding.