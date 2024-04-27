Gisele Bündchen Receives Major Support From Florida Mayor After Traffic Stop

Gisele Bündchen is getting major support from a Florida mayor who blasted a police officer for his "wholly unacceptable" interaction with the model during a traffic stop this week.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett sent a letter to the town's interim Police Chief Henry Doce, detailing his dismay over the way one officer treated Gisele.

The cop pulled over Gisele for driving erratically while she tried to elude paparazzi who were following her. During their brief chat, Gisele explained why she was swerving and broke down in tears as the officer let her off with a warning.

But in his letter, Burkett wrote that he was "dismayed" to watch the publicly released body cam footage of the traffic stop, showing Gisele in tears as the officer addressed her.

The mayor also noted Gisele was upset and frightened by the photogs stalking her, but the officer's "dismissive posture" was "everything we do not want to see in the way our police interact and serve our residents.”

Burkett summed it up by saying the officer should have displayed "more empathy" and could have done a better job, even though he's considered a good cop within the community.