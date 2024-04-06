Tom Brady's Miami Mansion Vegetable Garden Flourishing

There's apparently a green thumb attached to Tom Brady's golden arm ... check out a recent pic of his Miami mansion -- a garden he's growing in his front yard is flourishing!!!

The NFL legend had planter boxes installed next to a tennis court near the entrance of his new pad ... and just recently, dirt and food were placed inside of them.

And, from the looks of things, Brady's doing a great job tending to it all -- 'cause it seems the crops are already bearing goods!!

Unclear exactly what items Brady's keen on harvesting, but looks like it's a ton of different fruits and veggies.

Tom, of course, is notorious for dieting like a madman... and a garden the size of a basketball court will undoubtedly make the future Hall of Famer's gut happy.

Brady first bought the property while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen in 2020 for a reported $17 million ... and in early March, he confirmed with a snap from the backyard that he had moved in.