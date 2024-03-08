Tom Brady Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap While Poolside At New Miami Mansion

Tom Brady is currently by a pool near an ocean ... but he's clearly in desperate need of some more water -- posting a shirtless selfie Friday that screamed he's thiiiiirssssstyyyyy!!!

The New England Patriots legend dropped the peacockin' pic on his Instagram page ... knowing damn well he looked sexy as ever.

Chillin' in the backyard of his new Miami mansion -- Brady busted out some smoldering eyes, a light 5 o'clock shadow, some pumped-up pecs and a gold chain for the snap ... while joking he was having a "pool party."

"Where is everyone??" he said, adding two emojis.

Tom also shared a couple more pics of his new pad -- which was just recently completed -- and, yup, you can see it still definitely looks like a place fit for a man worth roughly half a billion dollars.

The timing of the barrage of posts appears to be somewhat notable ... as they come on the heels of his ex, Gisele Bundchen, getting emotional while talking about their divorce in a sitdown interview with "GMA" anchor Robin Roberts.