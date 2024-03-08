Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tom Brady Posts Shirtless Thirst Trap While Poolside At New Miami Mansion

Tom Brady Goes Topless At New Miami Mansion ... 'Where Is Everyone??'

3/8/2024 3:20 PM PT
tom brady

Tom Brady is currently by a pool near an ocean ... but he's clearly in desperate need of some more water -- posting a shirtless selfie Friday that screamed he's thiiiiirssssstyyyyy!!!

The New England Patriots legend dropped the peacockin' pic on his Instagram page ... knowing damn well he looked sexy as ever.

Chillin' in the backyard of his new Miami mansion -- Brady busted out some smoldering eyes, a light 5 o'clock shadow, some pumped-up pecs and a gold chain for the snap ... while joking he was having a "pool party."

tom brady

"Where is everyone??" he said, adding two emojis.

Tom also shared a couple more pics of his new pad -- which was just recently completed -- and, yup, you can see it still definitely looks like a place fit for a man worth roughly half a billion dollars.

tom brady

The timing of the barrage of posts appears to be somewhat notable ... as they come on the heels of his ex, Gisele Bundchen, getting emotional while talking about their divorce in a sitdown interview with "GMA" anchor Robin Roberts.

Tom Brady On The Field
Launch Gallery
Tom Brady On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

Then again, Brady -- who's been casually seeing model Irina Shayk since last summer -- still appears to be single ... and what better way to fire up the bat signal for ladies everywhere than this?!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later