Tom Brady Shows Off Jacked Bod While Boating In Florida

Tom Brady ain't playing a lick of football this season, but he's clearly keeping himself in shape ... showing off his jacked bod once again while out in Florida last week.

The NFL's best ever was on his yacht near Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach ... and at one point while on the boat, he ditched his top to soak in some rays.

And, as you can see, the 46-year-old hasn't been skipping any workouts despite being officially retired.

Brady was also seen jet surfing on the water just before he got some R&R on the yacht ... and he seemed to be in great spirits there too -- a good indication he's more than at peace with his decision to never play football again.