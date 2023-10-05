Tom Brady's Last Game-Worn Jersey Could Sell For $2.5 Million At Auction

Tom Brady's jersey from his final NFL game is about to hit the auction block ... and it's about to be in the hands of someone VERY rich -- 'cause it could sell for up to $2.5 MILLION!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the iconic piece of Buccaneers gear will be available next month as part of RM Sotheby's and Wynn's Official Auction of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The white No. 12 threads are from Brady's last game on January 16, 2023 ... when the Bucs faced the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card playoff matchup on Monday Night Football.

Brady had 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the contest ... falling to Dallas, 31-14 and ending his stellar career.

Officials say the item could potentially become the most valuable game-worn jersey EVER ... passing Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers uni he wore in Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII, which came with a $1.2 million price tag earlier this year.

Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables Brahm Wachter spoke about the rare piece of memorabilia ... saying, "There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport -- Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth."

"For the National Football League, it’s Tom Brady. Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady’s unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction."