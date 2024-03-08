Patrick Mahomes Goes Shirtless on Mexico Vacation With Family

Patrick Mahomes is leaning into his dad bod era ... going shirtless by the pool during his vacation down in Mexico -- with a couple bebidas in hand, no less.

The Super Bowl LVIII champ and in-game MVP kicked back and relaxed Thursday, lounging around a lavish Los Cabos beach resort in standard gringo attire ... board shorts and a straw hat. The Chiefs QB looked like he was enjoying himself -- with Brittany right by his side.

It's pretty obvious ... Patrick's enjoying some R&R, fully embracing the offseason after a grueling season that culminated in a second straight Super Bowl title. What better to unwind than double-fisting a couple canned beverages ... which is exactly what he did here.

Hard to tell if these are beers or seltzers, but they do look refreshing.

As you know ... Pat's on a Mexican getaway this week with family and friends, and we've already gotten a look at his wife Brittany's bikini bod.

Remember ... BM's nursing a back injury, but she's powering through ... which is a lot easier to do from a resort in Cabo. Patrick and Brittany have their kids in tow ... and they look to be joined by another couple.

Play video content 02/01/24 The CW / Inside The NFL

Now, Pat's clearly letting it all hang out here ... no shame to his game, nor should there be. The three-time Super Bowl champ also showed off his dad bod during the NFL playoffs, when he went shirtless during the locker room celebration, which went viral at the time.

Patrick defended his physique in the aftermath ... and he's clearly not shy about it here either.