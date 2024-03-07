Brittany Mahomes Says She Fractured Her Back, Urges Moms To Watch Pelvic Floor

A Mahomes is dealing with a significant injury -- but it's not the one who gets tackled by 300-pound linemen weekly -- no, it's actually Patrick's wife, Brittany, who revealed this week she's suffering from a fractured back.

The mother of two announced the diagnosis on her Instagram page on Wednesday ... appearing to say not taking care of her body properly following two pregnancies led to the ailment.

"Just your daily reminder," she wrote in an IG story, "once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously."

"From: a girl with a fractured back," she added.

Brittany didn't disclose any further details about the situation ... but she seems to be handling it well despite the apparent severity of things -- even joking that a vacation with her hubby and her children "will maybe make it better?"

Brittany and Patrick welcomed their first child, Sterling, into the world back in February 2021. Nearly two years later, in November 2022, she gave birth to the couple's first son, Bronze.

Play video content 2/8/24 Instagram/@si_swimsuit