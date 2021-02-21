Patrick Mahomes & Fiancee Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Girl

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Girl, Sterling Skye

2/21/2021 1:39 PM PT
Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are proud, happy parents of a healthy baby girl ... and the name is awesome!

The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his bride-to-be made the announcement Sunday with matching photos and similar captions. It depicts a close-up shot of mom, dad and baby's hands/fingers all touching ... with Brittany wearing a necklace with the kid's name.

She goes by Sterling Skye Mahomes -- and Brittany shared she was born Saturday, coming in at 6 lbs, 11 oz. PM and BM's baby's gender had been revealed earlier during her pregnancy ... albeit with some teasing it could be a boy.

Just a couple days ago, Brittany posted photos of a maternity shoot she'd done, with Pat in tow. In the first batch of pics, they were surrounded by an all-blue background ... which many thought meant they were having a boy.

She spilled the beans a short time later though, posting more pics of herself in a pink room ... and writing, "Ready to meet you baby girl 💕." The couple came out publicly with news they were expecting back in September -- not too long after Pat popped the question to his longtime girlfriend.

No official word on a wedding date, but parenthood begins now. Congrats!!!

