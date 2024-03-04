Tom Brady Shows Off New Miami Mansion's Backyard, Luxury Pool
Tom Brady Shows Off New FL Mansion's Yard ... 'Home Is Where The Heart Is ❤️❤️❤️'
3/4/2024 6:28 AM PT
Tom Brady's apparently moved into his new megamansion in Miami ... and based on a snap he shared of the pad's backyard on Sunday, he's loving the digs so far.
The NFL legend posted the pic to his Instagram page ... showing him getting a little R and R by his new pool.
You can see in the photo, in addition to the small body of water, Brady's new place has a bunch of palm trees, a large patch of grass, plenty of seating ... and perhaps most importantly for the A-list celeb, a ton of privacy.
"Home is where the heart is ❤️❤️❤️," Brady said in a caption on the post.
TB12 bought the property while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen in 2020 for a reported $17 million ... and almost immediately, he began constructing a place fit for the greatest football player of all time.
The home has all the bells and whistles ... a basketball court, a dock, multiple gyms and, of course, plenty of garage space for all of his cars.
Unclear when exactly he moved in -- as back in December, workers still appeared to be putting the finishing touches on the mansion.
But, seems he's in it now ... getting all cozy before it's time to start his new gig with Fox later this year.