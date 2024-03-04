Tom Brady Shows Off New Miami Mansion's Backyard, Luxury Pool

Tom Brady's apparently moved into his new megamansion in Miami ... and based on a snap he shared of the pad's backyard on Sunday, he's loving the digs so far.

The NFL legend posted the pic to his Instagram page ... showing him getting a little R and R by his new pool.

You can see in the photo, in addition to the small body of water, Brady's new place has a bunch of palm trees, a large patch of grass, plenty of seating ... and perhaps most importantly for the A-list celeb, a ton of privacy.

"Home is where the heart is ❤️❤️❤️," Brady said in a caption on the post.

TB12 bought the property while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen in 2020 for a reported $17 million ... and almost immediately, he began constructing a place fit for the greatest football player of all time.

The home has all the bells and whistles ... a basketball court, a dock, multiple gyms and, of course, plenty of garage space for all of his cars.

Unclear when exactly he moved in -- as back in December, workers still appeared to be putting the finishing touches on the mansion.