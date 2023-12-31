Tom Brady's Mega-Mansion in Miami Nearing Completion, New Photos

Tom Brady's massive new home is seemingly nearing the end of construction, as new photos show the extent of the build taken on by contractors for the NFL legend.

The home is huge, no doubt, but it's the extent of accessories and add-ons that the finished project is set to contain that is really the shock factor.

According to Daily Mail -- the home is estimated to cost close to $11.5 million when all is said and done -- complete with a waterfront, a massive pool with spa, multiple gyms and room for plenty of cars in his garage.

Of course, Tom purchased the property back in 2020 when he was still married to Gisele Bundchen for a reported $17 million.

Tom's taken the last year off after retiring last season from the NFL, considered the best QB to ever do it. Don't worry though, the lack of work doesn't have him strapped for cash -- Tom's worth an estimated $500 million.

Not to mention, whenever he's ready for it, he's signed on with FOX as an NFL commentator for $375 million ... so ya, if he wanted, he could build the same house a bunch of times over.