Tom Brady Says He's Retiring, 'For Good'

Tom Brady's run in the NFL has officially come to an end ... the quarterback revealed Wednesday morning he's retiring -- and this time, it's "for good."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star made the announcement in a short video that he posted to his social media page.

In the clip, Brady fought back tears -- while insisting there's no chance he comes back to the gridiron again.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time," Brady said, "so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

Tom went on to thank his family, friends, teammates, opponents and fans -- adding that he "wouldn't change a thing."

"Love you all," he concluded.

Brady's made this announcement once before -- back on Feb. 1 of last year, he told the football world he was done. Of course, that retirement lasted just a few weeks, as he unretired just 40 days later.

Tom's contract with the Bucs had run out this offseason -- but many had speculated the 45-year-old could return in 2023, perhaps with the Super Bowl contender San Francisco 49ers.

But, Brady made it clear in his vid Wednesday, he ain't coming back.

Tom appeared at peace with this decision at the "80 For Brady" premiere on Tuesday in Los Angeles, sporting a big smile while rubbin' elbows with his costars and other Hollywood celebs.

Brady will go down as arguably the greatest football player ever -- his resume is unmatched ... he won seven Super Bowls, earned three MVP awards, and was selected to 15 Pro Bowls. He was also named an All-Pro three times ... and threw for 89,214 yards and 649 TDs -- both NFL records.

In his final season in the league, Brady led the Bucs to the playoffs -- but bowed out early, losing to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.