Tom Brady To Join Fox Sports As Lead Analyst After NFL Career

Tom Brady won't be too far away from football after he retires -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar will join Fox Sports as a lead analyst when he officially decides to walk away from the game.

The network made the news official on Tuesday ... saying it is "pleased" to bring TB12 on board "immediately following his playing career."

The gig will include calling the biggest marquee matchups of the season alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt ... as well as serving as an ambassador for the Fox team, according to exec. Lachlan Murdoch.

Brady commented about the future move just minutes ago ... saying he's pumped for the role, but making it clear he's focused on the task at hand.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG."

It's a major get for Fox -- and it will most definitely come with a huge paycheck for Brady. Tony Romo -- who joined the booth after retiring in 2017 -- is reportedly making around $18 mil. over 10 years to be CBS' lead analyst.

Brady flirted with retirement earlier this year ... walking away from the game for less than 2 months before coming back.

His post-football life appeared to be in Hollywood ... as he's currently filming "80 For Brady," a movie starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field and more.