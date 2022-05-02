Tom Brady Shows Off Arms In Flexing Thirst Trap Pic On Set Of New Movie

Didn't get a good look at Tom Brady's bod in his last thirst trap social media post? Good news -- here's another one!!!

TB12 showed off his bare arms in a flexing pic from the set of his new "80 For Brady" movie on Monday -- and, the dude is clearly still looking great at 44 years old.

The future Hall of Famer posted the pic to his IG ... captioning the photo, "The exact moment Tom Brady 'went Hollywoood' on the 80 For Brady set."

Tom shouted out Dwayne Johnson in the post -- joking that his arms looked so jacked, he could be The Rock's stunt double!!

"I'm free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime," Brady said with a crying emoji.

Tom's all smiles -- but his body is seriously no joke ... this is the second time he's posted himself showing a lot of skin in the last month, and his frame is looking as good as ever.

Play video content 4/7/22 Twitter / @TomBrady