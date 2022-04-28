Tom Brady Jokes About Missing Lines, Praises '80 For Brady' Castmates On Movie Set

Tom Brady can pick defenses apart and memorize every play in the book, but the G.O.A.T.'s kryptonite appears to be a movie script -- 'cause the NFL superstar joked about fumbling his lines while on set of his new flick, "80 for Brady."

TB12 was all smiles alongside his costars -- Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field -- in a pic posted to Instagram on Thursday ... saying he's "so grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that’s working to bring this story to life."

As previously reported, "80 for Brady" -- made by Paramount and Endeavor -- follows a group of 4 friends who attend Super Bowl LI ... and it ends up being an unforgettable trip.

One of the greatest comebacks in sports history.



Four years ago, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI 🏆



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yhSqN6IiWS — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2021 @espn

Brady is producing and acting in the project ... and according to the Buccaneers QB himself, it ain't going too great so far.

"How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?"

Of course, we're sure the 7-time champ is just messing around ... after all, he was incredible in "Ted 2."