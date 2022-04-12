Tom Brady Gloats About Beating Son In 1-On-1 Hoops Game, 'Dad Still Wins'

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tom Brady Beats Son In 1-On-1 Hoops Game ... Dad's Still Got It!!!

4/12/2022 11:22 AM PT
DADDY 'DUB'
Tom Brady is still the G.O.A.T. on the football field and in his household -- 'cause he says he just whooped his oldest son in a game of 1-on-1 basketball.

TB12 shared some rare footage of him hoopin' on his Instagram page on Tuesday ... showing a little bit of his recent contest with 14-year-old Jack.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar looked smooth as butter in the clip, hitting a jumper over the kid -- much to the young Brady's dismay.

Brady also showed some pics of him blowing by Jack in the lane all while appearing to be on his way to hitting a scoop layup.

No word on what the final score of the game was -- but Tom wrote on his social media page, "Dad still wins for now."

Tom did show some love to Jack, though -- saying the kid is improving on the court, writing, "I don't love my chances next year."

The NFL star might not be blowin' smoke -- Jack appears to be growing like a weed ... check out the huge spurt he's appeared to hit since 2021.

Tom has said in the past that Jack loves sports -- and could follow in his athletic footsteps one day.

Big shoes to fill ... but G.O.A.T. blood is thick!

