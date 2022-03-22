Gisele Bündchen Releasing Health & Wellness Cookbook Based Off Brady Family Diet

Wanna eat like Tom Brady?! Now's your chance ... 'cause the 7x Super Bowl winners supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, is releasing a health and wellness cookbook based on the Brady family diet.

So ... avocado ice cream anyone?!

The 41-year-old partnered with United Talent Agency (UTA) and wrote the book around recipes her and her Buccaneers QB husband -- along with their kids -- eat on a routine basis.

Unfortunately, those of you who want to eat like the Brady Bunch will have to wait until 2024 when the book is released.

Brady's diet is truly fascinating. He didn't eat even eat a strawberry (a STRAWBERRY!) until he was in his 40s.

A few years back Brady detailed his diet in 'The TB12 Method' book ... including that "delicious, but much healthier" avocado dessert.

In fact, Tom's then-personal chef mentioned 80% of what Brady's family ate was vegetables.

But, whatever he's doin' seems to be working ... TB's going into his 23rd season as an NFL player, and is generally regarded as the greatest player of all time.