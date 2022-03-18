Tom Brady Wants To Hook Up 'Last' TD Ball Buyer With Bitcoin To Charity Of Choice

The person who paid $518k for Tom Brady's last touchdown pass ball -- just to see its value vanish one day later when the QB unretired -- is getting a happy ending after all ... because the NFL superstar wants to hook them up with Bitcoin to their favorite charity!!

As we previously reported, the ball is believed to be worth a mere $50k at most following TB12's comeback announcement on Sunday ... considering the dude's expected to throw many more TDs in 2022 now that he's suiting up next season.

Brady got wind of the debacle on Friday ... and tweeted out his wish to help the buyer with an awesome gesture.

"Hey @FTX_Official … could we donate a Bitcoin to the charity of this person’s choice?! 😂," Brady said.

TB12 has been known to shell out the Bitcoin (currently valued at a little under $42k) in the past -- he gave the fan who got handed his 600th TD ball from Mike Evans the crypto and some signed swag after asking to return the ball.