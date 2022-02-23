Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Jiu-Jitsu Skills In Impressive Training Session

2/23/2022 7:22 AM PT
KICKIN' BUTT

Tom Brady was all about offense, but Gisele Bündchen is the master of the defense.

TB12's supermodel wife put her jiu-jitsu skills on full display in a recent training session this week -- and it's damn impressive!!

Gisele is no stranger to combat sports -- she's dabbled in boxing and kung fu over the years ... but she's taking her self-defense to new levels with her latest martial art.

DECEMBER 2016
PACKIN' A PUNCH

GB looks solid in a workout with the Valente Brothers in Florida ... working on her striking, chokes and other submissions -- she even flips her instructor!!

BTW, the Valente brothers know their stuff. The family was originally taught by Helio Gracie, considered the godfather of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Gisele spoke about her decision to work on her badass jiu-jitsu skills on Wednesday ... saying, "I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better."

"I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women."

It makes ya wonder -- with TB12 having a bunch of free time now, will he be joining his wife in the martial arts world in retirement. After all, Tom IS great friends with Dana White, and is a part-owner of the UFC.

Might be time to make room for some belts in the Brady fam's trophy case!!

