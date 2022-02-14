Tom Brady Posts Mushy Valentine's Day Note To Gisele

Tom Brady is giving a special shoutout to Gisele Bündchen on Valentine's Day ... by praising his wife and giving her a unique gift.

The 7-time Super Bowl Champ posted a sentimental note to Gisele on Instagram ... expressing his love for her on Monday.

"Happy valentines day Lovvvey ... Te amo muito 💚💚💚," Brady wrote ... while sharing a pic kissing her on the cheek.

A romantic post wasn't all TB12 did for his wife of 13 years -- the former Bucs QB (that sounds weird) also gave Gisele a chance to plant her own trees with help from Plant A Billion Trees.

Gisele responded ... "Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener!"

Of course, Gisele has long been advocating for her hubby to hang up his cleats and walk away from the sport of football.

She finally got her wish ... as the G.O.A.T. retired after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl rings.

The power couple was most recently spotted in Costa Rica ... where they have their annual beach vacation -- and the two looked extremely happy.

With Tom gone from the NFL -- at least for now, it seems -- the couple will have a lot more time together to share all the kisses.