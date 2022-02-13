Joe Montana Says Tom Brady's 'Crazy' To Retire, Predicts QB Will Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joe Montana says he doesn't believe Tom Brady's career is over just yet ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks there's a good chance the quarterback returns.

The original G.O.A.T. explained his theory to us at the Fanatics event in Los Angeles on Saturday night ... saying he believes Brady is "crazy" to hang up the cleats right now.

"Look at the team he's got, why would you want to leave that?" Montana said. "I don't think it's done yet. I don't think that's over with."

Montana says he's pretty sure the way Brady's 2021 season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Rams will sway him to ultimately come back.

"He's still able to play at a high level," Joe tells us, "and the way his season ended for him, I would think that with the team he has, give it at least one more shot."

Montana did note that Gisele could play a big role in keeping Brady retired ... but he made it clear if he had to put a bet on it, he'd say Tom returns to the Buccaneers eventually.

As for Brady's opinion on the matter, he did leave the door open for a possible comeback ... saying on his podcast earlier this month, "you never say never."