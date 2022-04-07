Tom Brady Shows Off Shirtless Bod ... In Clothing Brand Ad

Play video content Twitter / @TomBrady

Tom Brady is showing, yet again, he's kicking Father Time's ass -- revealing on Thursday that he's got a GREAT bod!!!

TB12 just shared an ad for his clothing brand on his social media page ... and in the footage, you can see Tom is looking jacked these days.

The clip starts with the 44-year-old talking to someone off-camera while shirtless -- and you can see in the commercial, his pecs, biceps and shoulders are looking huge.

Later in the footage, as he put the camera toward the ground -- he revealed his quads look ripped as hell too!!

Brady, though, didn't stay without clothes for too long (sorry, everyone) -- because after he "stepped on" his phone, he donned one of his "Brady Brand" jackets in an effort to get fans to buy the swag.

Of course, Brady hasn't always had a body like this -- he famously was a bit doughy coming out of Michigan in 2000.

No player who ran a slower 40 time than Tom Brady at the 2000 NFL combine (5.28) played in HALF the games that Brady has so far (290).



Closest was @MarkTauscher65 (5.37) who Packers drafted 25 picks after Brady in the 7th round.



Played in 142 games.pic.twitter.com/D3KfQlaKDK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 5, 2018 @darrenrovell

But, he's been all avocados and protein in the years since -- and the results are hard to ignore.