Tom Brady Producing, Acting In New Hollywood Film

Tom Brady Producing, Acting In New Movie ... Titled '80 For Brady'
2/23/2022 10:38 AM PT
Tom Brady wasn't unemployed for long ... the 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB is jumping headfirst into Hollywood -- producing and acting in an upcoming film called "80 For Brady."
The 44-year-old recently retired after 22 seasons in the NFL, leading many to ponder TB12's next move.
Now we know ... Brady put down the Bucs playbook for a film script.
The future Hall of Famer is teaming up with Hollywood legends Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The movie, "80 For Brady," made by Paramount and Endeavor, will tell the story of a group of 4 friends who attend the 2017 Super Bowl ... and it ends up being a life-changing trip.
Of course, that's the SB where Brady orchestrated a historic comeback, ultimately beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.
Going into Hollywood post-day-job retirement isn't necessarily new. In fact, President Obama inked a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix after leaving office.