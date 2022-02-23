Tom Brady Producing, Acting In New Hollywood Film

Tom Brady wasn't unemployed for long ... the 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB is jumping headfirst into Hollywood -- producing and acting in an upcoming film called "80 For Brady."

The 44-year-old recently retired after 22 seasons in the NFL, leading many to ponder TB12's next move.

Now we know ... Brady put down the Bucs playbook for a film script.

One of the greatest comebacks in sports history.



Four years ago, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI 🏆



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/yhSqN6IiWS — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2021 @espn

The movie, "80 For Brady," made by Paramount and Endeavor, will tell the story of a group of 4 friends who attend the 2017 Super Bowl ... and it ends up being a life-changing trip.

Of course, that's the SB where Brady orchestrated a historic comeback, ultimately beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.