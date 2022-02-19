Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Board With Josh McDaniels Hire

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Raiders legend Charles Woodson is on board with the hiring of Josh McDaniels as the team's next coach ... telling TMZ Sports the "second time's a charm."

We spoke with Charles -- who spent 8 seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders -- and the ex-cornerback told us he has no worries about McDaniels his second time around.

"He’s been a head coach," Woodson said. "He’s been through it one time before. So, he’s gained the experience."

"I think he’ll be good the second time around," he added.

Las Vegas hired Josh to be signal-caller after Rich Bisaccia stepped in amid the Jon Gruden scandal ... and a lot of people were hoping RB would get the gig.

But, CW tells us the experience McDaniels gained when he was the Broncos' head coach ... will prove to be valuable during his stint with the Raiders.

As for whether Josh will be able to turn Derek Carr into the G.O.A.T. as he helped do with TB12 ... Woodson says don't count on it.