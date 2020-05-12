Tom Brady Blasts Report Of Rift With Josh McDaniels, We're 'Brothers For Life'

Breaking News

Tom Brady just SNAPPED over a report he had beef with Josh McDaniels in New England ... calling the whole thing "nonsense" and pleading with journalists to "be more responsible."

Brady is alleged to have left New England for Tampa, in part, because of a "deteriorating relationship" with McDaniels, this according to longtime NFL reporter Gary Myers.

Myers claimed per an "excellent source" that TB12 was "worn out" from playing under Josh the past decade-plus ... and wanted a change of scenery.

But, Brady went scorched earth on that notion Monday ... writing on social media, "Please stop this nonsense!"

"Please be more responsible with reporting," the QB added. "19 years together and brothers for life."

McDaniels has held some sort of role on the Patriots staff for all but 3 years since 2001 ... and has been Brady's offensive coordinator for most of those seasons.

And, Tom's sure making it known he didn't hate the guy when he finally broke away from the Pats in March.