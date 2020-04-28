Tom Brady Cleared By NFL After Probe Into Tampa House Incident

Breaking News

Tom Brady did NOT violate league rules by meeting with a Bucs coach at a Tampa house during a bungled home visit earlier this month, the NFL says.

Yeah, it was funny when Tom entered the wrong pad while trying to meet with Bucs offensive coordinator Bryron Leftwich on April 7 -- but it also raised red flags with NFL officials.

Long story short, players and coaches are NOT allowed to have X's and O's meetings until teams begin offseason programs -- which the Bucs had not yet done at the time of the visit.

The NFL launched an investigation into the incident -- but good news for Tom, he's in the clear.

"We made an inquiry and determined there was no violation," an NFL spokesperson tells us ... "It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook."

We broke the story ... a Tampa-area resident says the legendary QB barged into his home on April 7 after Tom thought the place belonged to Leftwich.

The story was hilarious ... David Kramer says Tom bolted from his place SUPER QUICKLY and into Leftwich's real house after the quarterback realized his blunder.

Tom even found it all funny ... joking about it on social media last week!!

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020 @TomBrady

It's not the first time Brady caught a break this month -- TB12 got away with a warning earlier when he was caught illegally working out at a closed Tampa-area park that was closed due to COVID-19.