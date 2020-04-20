Tom Brady Booted After Training In Closed Park, Tampa Mayor Says
4/20/2020 6:53 PM PT
6:44 PM PT -- A rep for the City of Tampa says Tom was not formally "cited" -- but rather "sighted" ... meaning, he was not ticketed.
He was ordered to leave the park -- but he will NOT have to pay a fine.
6:52 PM PT -- Get this, the City of Tampa is now using the incident to make sure other people stay out of the parks, too!
"Sorry Tom Brady Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."
Not even Tom Brady gets a pass when it comes to COVID-19 safety -- because the QB was cited for working out in a closed park!!
This is according to the Mayor of Tampa who says a park staffer caught TB12 trying to get some training done during the pandemic!
Of course, Brady is the new darling in Tampa after signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs ... but hey, RULES IS RULES!
Tampa mayor Jane Castor spelled out the situation while talking with St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman on a Facebook live sesh.
"You know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks."
"And, she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”
Kreiseman's reaction -- "Oh my goodness!"
YEAH, NO KIDDING!!!
"He has been cited," Castor added.
No word on how much Brady will have to fork over but there's one thing we know for sure ... HE CAN AFFORD IT!!!
What's next, TB12? Stealing crab legs??
Originally Published -- 6:32 PM PT
