Tom Brady Pens Long Goodbye to Patriots ... Belichick Diss?!

Tom Brady just dropped a very long and very emotional goodbye letter to Patriots Nation -- and while he thanked Robert Kraft by name ... Bill Belichick didn't get the same kind of love.

It's all in a Player's Tribune article titled, "The only Way Is Through" -- TB12 reflects on his 20 years in New England and explains why he's so damn "motivated" to succeed in Tampa Bay.

But one part of the story stood out to us ... this line.

"But more than any one physical place, it’s the relationships I made in New England that I’ll miss the most. Of course, it starts with the entire New England Patriots organization, and Robert Kraft and the entire Kraft family. It extends to countless other individuals who played such a valuable role in my 20 years as a Patriot. Teammates and coaches, past and present."

See that? Kraft got a shoutout by name. But Bill was just lumped in with "teammates and coaches."

Was it an intentional diss? An oversight?

We know Tom is very calculated when it comes to the media -- and with the reported bad blood between Tom and Bill, we're guessing it was no mistake.

As for the rest of the article, Brady explained why he's so excited for his new squad in Tampa Bay ... but admits, he's got a lot to learn and realizes he doesn't have much time.

"It will be different," Brady says about Tampa ... "that goes with the territory. Different coaches. Different players. Different programs."

"Right now I have no idea how to get to Raymond James Stadium, or where the meeting rooms are, or where everybody sits. It will be a learning curve, in the same way it was remembering that the Atlantic Ocean is always due east."

As for his physical conditioning, 42-year-old Brady feels his body can still perform at a very high level.

"Physically, I’m as capable of doing my job as I’ve ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do. I want to see how great I can be."

Brady also talks about just wanting a change of scenery ...

"Playing for one team for 20 years has been an amazing ride and experience. But doing the same thing year after year brings its own challenges," Brady said.

"A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great. But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet."

He ended on this note ...

"At some point, you have to throw your whole body into what you’re doing. You have to say, Let’s ride.Let’s see what we got. I want to show everybody what I got."