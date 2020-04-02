Tom Brady Moving Into Derek Jeter's Tampa Mansion
4/2/2020 7:36 AM PT
If it's good enough for Derek Jeter, it's good enough for Tom Brady!!
The newest Tampa Bay Bucs QB has picked his Tampa Bay-area home, according to the Tampa Bay Times -- and it's the 32,000-square-foot mansion Jeter built!!
TB12 has already begun to move into the sprawling waterfront estate in the exclusive and super private Davis Islands neighborhood.
The home is siiiiick -- 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, an entertainment room -- and a billiards room that wraps around a pool! There are also two boat lifts which allow access to Tampa Bay.
Jeter reportedly built the home in 2011 -- and it's the biggest mansion in a celeb-packed area. We're told Brady will have a bunch of famous and rich neighbors including a bunch of players from the Tampa Bay Lightening hockey team.
Also, there are reports Brady and Jeter had dinner on the Sunday before TB signed with the Bucs ... maybe that's where they made the deal for Tom to live in the home!!
