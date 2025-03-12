Jordan Poole Pushes 6'10" Jalen Duren, Quickly Decides He Wants No Smoke

Jordan Poole must've been having Draymond Green flashbacks Tuesday night ... 'cause the Wizards guard QUICKLY retreated after pushing a much bigger Pistons player during an on-court scuffle!

The incident went down at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit ... when the teams began pushing and shoving about midway through the first quarter. Poole decided he was going to get involved in the scrap ... walking up to Jalen Duren and pushing him in the chest.

Duren, who is 6'10" tall, quickly shot Poole a stare as he began walking towards 6'4" Poole, who started to retreat, clearly wanting no smoke.

JD pointed at Jordan ... as to say, "I thought so."

Of course, Poole -- who was traded from the Warriors to the Wizards in 2023 -- is no stranger to fighting on the court.

Remember, we published video in late-2022 showing a crazy practice court fight in Golden State, where Jordan caught a fade from Draymond, his Warriors teammate.

Play video content OCTOBER 2022

Green ultimately apologized, but many believe the incident caused a season-long fracture within the team that torpedoed the season.

Poole is averaging over 21 points a game for the last placed Wizards (13-51) this season.