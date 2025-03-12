West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez Bans Players From Dancing On TikTok

Play video content

There will be no renditions of Renegade, Savage or Corvette Corvette in the West Virginia football team's locker room this year ... Rich Rodriguez just revealed he's banned his players from TikTok dancing.

The Mountaineers head coach told reporters this week he believes when his players record themselves shaking their tailfeathers on the popular social media app ... it gives the portrayal of softness -- a huge no-no in his book.

"It's like, look," he said, "we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok ain't quite the image of our program that I want."

Rodriguez also insisted the dancing promotes individuals ... and he'd prefer his squad focus more on being a team.

"I'm allowed to do that," he said. "I can have rules. Twenty years from now, if they want to be sitting in their pajamas in the basement eating Cheetos and watching TikTok or whatever the hell, they can go at it, smoking cannabis, whatever. Knock yourself out."

He added, "I hope our focus can be on winning football games. How about let's win the football game and not worry about winning the TikTok?"

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, the rule could hurt his program more than it helps ... as most star players these days participate in TikTok dance trends.

In fact, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, did it regularly. As did one of the runner-ups for the award, Ashton Jeanty.