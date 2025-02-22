TikTok's Hottest Stars ... Who'd You Rather?!

Ban or no ban, TikTok's fate is still up in the air so TMZ has done the lord's work in the meantime: we've combed through the best of the best and assembled a fun game of Who'd You Rather, TikTok Edition!!!

From the OG's to the hottest babes, and every 'toker who's cracked the TikTok code, take a good look at stars like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, whose big claim to fame came from dancing in their itsy bikinis ... but which dancing queen would you rather bust a move with?

Bella Poarch and Pinkydoll take TikTok virality to a whole 'nother level -- Bella's infamous "M to the B" vid and Pinkydoll rackin' in stacks of cash with her iconic NPC TikTok live -- however who you gettin' down with more?

Pre-TikTok days, singers Jason Derulo and Nelly Furtado were known musicians, but they both broke into the TikTok space and their careers hit a huge resurgence ... Which star are you rockin' out with?

Shirtless studs Noah Beck and Vinnie Hacker leveraged their good looks and mega-following into modeling and acting careers, but if you had to choose one shredded hunk to hunker down with, who are you opting for?