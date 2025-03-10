Alabama Barker Dating UCLA Football Player, Goes Public With Scooter Jackson

Play video content

Alabama Barker has found love amid her beef with Bhad Bhabie ... 'cause Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter just revealed her relationship with UCLA football player Scooter Jackson.

The 19-year-old rapper and influencer went public with the romance over the weekend ... showing her sitting in the California native's lap and dancing with him in front of the camera.

No word on how long their coupling has been brewing ... but the cornerback recently transferred to the Bruins after a few years at Utah Tech, so we take it they connected some time after that.

Of course, Barker's in the middle of a bitter feud with BB ... with the two releasing diss tracks aimed at each other over -- with the latter's on-and-off boyfriend, Le Vaughn, at the center of the whole issue.

Unclear if Alabama's new boo will help cool the tensions ... but as we previously reported, Bhabie recently booked it outta Los Angeles due to some serious concerns over her safety -- so she's got bigger fish to fry.