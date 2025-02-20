Alabama Barker Shades Bhad Bhabie's New Look, Claims She's Imitating Her

Alabama Barker says Bhad Bhabie's new look looks real familiar ... 'cause she sees it in the mirror everyday -- and, she's accusing the rapper of trying to look like her.

The daughter of Travis Barker and burgeoning music star posted to her Instagram story Thursday afternoon about Bhad's new look ... kicking off her post by writing that imitation is the best form of flattery -- clearly a shot aimed at BB.

Alabama adds she's just moving on with her life instead of paying attention to everything other people do ... but, jokes she appreciates all the love that her imitators are showing her.

It's a short message to the star, but translation -- Barker thinks Bhad Bhabie's copying her, and it's cracking her up.

Bhad Bhabie debuted her new look yesterday -- complete with bleach blonde hair and makeup accentuating her lips.

Many online were shocked by Bhad Bhabie's change ... but, clearly Barker thinks she knows where BB saw the style first.

Alabama's clown job clearly signals this beef ain't over ... as you know, Bhad Bhabie started popping off on Alabama back in December for allegedly trying to steal her man Le Vaughn.

Alabama denied the accusations ... claiming Le Vaughn tried to hit her up. Bhad Bhabie has since released a diss track claiming Alabama slept with Soulja Boy and Tyga -- and, she's been threatened with legal action because of it. She's also threatened to fight Alabama if she sees her in the streets.

Worth noting ... Le Vaughn is now officially out of Bhad Bhabie's life, according to her -- but that clearly hasn't squashed the beef.